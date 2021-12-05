Clayton Teen Killed in Early Morning Crash
A Clayton teen is dead following a crash early this morning.
State Police say 19-year-old Dakota L. Yandow and an 18-year-old passenger were travelling eastbound on Grant Road when Yandow allegedly drove through a stop sign at the intersection of Grant Road and Deferno Road in the Jefferson County village of Clayton. It is believed that he lost control of the vehicle, exited the right shoulder, and hit a tree.
He was driving a 1996 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck at the time.
The accident occurred at approximately 2:37am on Sunday, December 5, 2021.
Yandow was found trapped inside the vehicle. The passenger, identified as 18-year-old Gavin N. Robinson from Sackets Harbor, New York, was hospitalized for his injuries. Yandow was pronounced dead at the scene. Robinson was released from the hospital following treatment.
New York State Police in Alexandria Bay and Watertown are still investigating the incident.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on preliminary information learned from New York State Police. The investigation is continuing and no additional information is available at this time.]