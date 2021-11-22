Amazing Photos Of Sylvan Beach Amusement Park’s Huge Exciting Restoration
One of Central New York's classic staycation destinations has to be Sylvan Beach, and the Sylvan Beach Amusement Park.
Photos Of Sylvan Beach Amusement Park's Huge Exciting Restoration
Inside The Cove at Sylvan Beach
60 Pictures Of Stunning Home With Incredible Views Of Water In Sylvan Beach
16 Million Dollar Yacht In Sylvan Beach
The Sylvan Beach Amusement Park was forced to close its doors in 2020 due to COVID-19. During that time, they took advantage of no guests and started a number of restoration projects. After the park closed for the 2021 season, the restorations have continued. Here's some of the photos of things to look forward to in the 2022 season.
While you're looking at some of the restorations, we wanted to provide some fun facts about the park.
Fact 1- The first Sylvan Beach amusement park opened on Oneida Lake in 1886. The area was called the “Coney Island of Central New York.”
Fact 2- The amusement park consists of many rides. This includes a roller coaster, Ferris wheels, a music express, bumper cars and a spinning teapot ride, as well as games and contests.
Fact 3- Before European exploration began, the area was used by Native Americans, mostly for its supply of fish.
"Many of the areas surrounding Oneida Lake have actually been bearers of artifacts that have helped us learn more about Native Americans. The Oneidas and the Onondagas, of the Iroquois Confederacy chose to settle in the Oneida Lake region."
Fact 3- Sylvan Beach Amusement Park is one of America's ten oldest amusement parks. One highlight is the "Laffland" dark ride from 1954, which is still operational today.
Fact 4- There are plenty of fun games to play at the park too like shooting waters, shoot out the star, boom ball, pitch till you win, frog bog, and more.
Why Thousands of Shoes Were Left Outside Schools Across New York State