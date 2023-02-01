Townsquare Media Utica is happy to announce the World's Largest Yard Sale is back and ready for another recording-breaking year!

Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 3, 2023, for the World's Largest Yard Sale.

Gates open at 8 am at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds in Frankfort, NY and we are certain you’ll find treasures and deals of a lifetime!

Find things for your house, your car, your pet, and most importantly, find things for you!

There’ll be great food and music and hundreds of vendors with tons of treasures!

Bring all your stuff to sell from; home interiors, antiques, vintage collectibles, clothes, jewelry, trinkets, tools, furniture, automotive parts, electronics, rims/tires, you name it...you'll find it at World's Largest Yard Sale, and keep EVERY dollar you make.

The World's Largest Yard Sale is also open to vendors that sell arts and crafts, soaps, and other items.

The World's Largest Yard Sale will run from 8 AM - 3 PM on Saturday, June 3 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds, located in Frankfort, NY.

Every year the sale gets bigger and bigger with thousands of shoppers ready and willing to buy your stuff, so you won't want to miss out on this opportunity to sell everything you don't want or need anymore.

To register for your booth, click here, or if you would like to sponsor, or have a retail business or food business, call 315-768-9500 for more information.

The World's Largest Yard Sale is brought to you by the Potting Shed Antiques and sponsored by Standard Heating, Cooling, and Insulating.

