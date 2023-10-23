A tragic traffic accident in the Finger Lakes has claimed two lives. New York State Police say a passerby stopped to assist a motorcyclist in the road, however, both were killed after being struck a third vehicle.

Troopers say the incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. along State Route 13 in the Tompkins County town of Newfield.

Route 13 in the town of Newfield was the scene of a double fatal accident. NYSP officials continue to investigate but do not believe alcohol was a factor.

Troopers say 42-year-old Patrick Robinson of Ithaca, NY, lost control of his motorcycle on the wet road and laid the bike down. A passerby, Mathew Poplawski, 34, of Schenectady, NY, stopped to help Robinson. Another passing vehicle wound up striking and killing both men, state police officials say.

The operator of that third vehicle is said to be a 57-year-old man from the state of Illinois, The driver's names has not been released by State Police, who say the man is cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor in the accident.

The investigation into the October 20, 2023 incident is still ongoing.