New York State Police continue to investigate a three-vehicle crash along State Route 13 in the town of Veteran that claimed one life.

NYSP officials say a preliminary investigation shows a 2016 Ford Fusion operated by Juria S. Vaness, 41, of Ithaca, NY, was traveling northbound on State Route 13 in the left lane, and approaching a 2019 Chevy Silverado pulling an open trailer with lawn equipment. The driver of the truck has only been identified as a 25-year-old male of Pine Valley, NY, which was also northbound on State Route 13 in the right lane. The third vehicle, a Freightliner operated by 33-year-old Jeremy Sobles, of Skaneateles, NY, was headed south with an open trailer hauling bagged concrete.

It is believed the Chevy began to merge left due to the right lane ending as the Ford was speeding up in an attempt to get around the Chevy. The Ford then made contact with the rear of the Chevy and trailer, causing it to lose control and travel into the southbound lane where is was hit by the Freightliner.

The town of Veteran is located in Chemung County in NY's Southern Tier

The 25-year-old male operator of the Chevy pickup, not yet publicly identified by NYSP, was seriously injured and pronounced deceased on the scene. Vaness was transported to by Life Flight to a Pennsylvania hospital and was last known to be in stable condition. Sobles, meanwhile, was checked at the scene and released.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing. Thus far no tickets have been issued. More information will be released as the investigation continues, police said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

