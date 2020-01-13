CNY Workplaces to ‘Go Red’ for Women’s Heart Health in February

Heart disease is the number one killer of women. Each February, the American Heart Association invites you to 'Go Red' to raise awareness and advocate for women's health.

Businesses across Central New York are invited to "Glow Red' by encouraging employees to wear red, and by lighting up red - using red lights (flood lights, Christmas lights, or red light bulbs) on February 7th.

The goal of the "Go Red for Women" campaign is "to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally."

Since over 80% of cardiac events can be prevented, advocacy and education are important components of saving the lives of women. For more information about heart disease in women, and steps you can take to decrease your risk, go to GoRedforWomen.org

If your workplace is interested in participating in 'Go Red' by lighting up red or having employees wear red, contact Brianna at 315-768-9500 at Townsquare Media.

Thank you to the Central New York businesses that have already agreed to Go Red:

A&P Master Images

Adirondack Bank Building

Adirondack Bank Center

Ambrose Electric

Automation Experts Inc.

Big Apple Music

CE Swish Maintenance

ConMed Company

Tom Cavallo's Restaurant

Babe's at Harbor Point

Broadway Theatre League of Utica

Darman Manufacturing

Delmonico's Italian Steakhouse

Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Utica

Downtown Pedestrian Bridge/DOT

Easy Auto Glass

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Events @ 171 Genesee

Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield

First Source Federal Credit Union

Fred F. Collis & Sons

GPO Federal Credit Union

Holland Farms

The House of the Good Shepherd

Metal Solutions Inc.

Meyda Custom Lighting

Mohawk Valley Health Systems

Mohawk Valley Practitioners

Mountainside Medical

Mozdzen Auto Inc.

Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute

New York Sash

Observer-Dispatch

OMNI Surgical Center

One Genny

Oneida Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing

Oneida County Office Building

Paradigm Consulting, Inc.

Polish Community Club Utica

Rosa's Trattoria Italian Deli and Bakery

Saranac/F.X. Matt Brewing

Schultz Auto Works

72 Tavern & Grill

Standard Insulating

The Stanley Performing Arts Center

Steet Ponte Chevy

Steet Ponte Ford Lincoln

Steet Ponte Mazda

Steet Ponte VW

Steet Toyota Yorkville

Townsquare Media

United Auto Sales

Utica City Football Club (UCFC)

Utica Coffee Roasting Company

Utica College

Utica Comets

Utica National Insurance

Utica Tower

Utica Zoo

Yahnundasis Golf Club

