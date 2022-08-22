Cole Beasley Selling $1.5 Million Orchard Park Mansion [PHOTOS]

If you're currently looking for a home to purchase, there happen to be a lot of homes for sale in Western New York; many of them stunning.

If you want to live where a professional football player lived, who played in three very successful seasons for the Buffalo Bills. there's a gorgeous mansion that just hit the market.

Former Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley announced on Twitter that he has put his Orchard Park home up for sale.

Beasley played with the Bills from 2019-2021. He originally signed a five-year contract, but was released as a cap casualty back in March when free agency opened.

Beasley's former Western New York home features nearly 7,000 square feet in space and is situated on Angle Road in Orchard Park.

The home has six bedrooms and five bathrooms, with huge living rooms and a stunning kitchen. The kitchen has a six-burner Viking stove.

The property is gigantic and features a stone-gas fireplace with two walk-in closets.

The front and backyards are huge and you can have a fire on the patio with a basketball court and plenty of privacy since the road is a long ways away from the actual home.

Check out some photos, courtesy of Zillow.

