Colgate Football Canceled; Patriot League Nixes 2020 Fall Sports

No football at Colgate University in Hamilton this fall.

The Patriot League Council of Presidents announced Monday it was canceling all fall sports this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Council cited the pandemic and the challenges it poses, the presidents collectively voted to put a stop to all fall sports in championship and non-championship competitions.

After winning the Patriot League in 2017 and 2018, 'Gate football went 4-8 last season.

The statement from Colgate said the U.S. Military Academy and Naval Academy are exempt from the cancellation, and any decisions on their participation in competitive sports will be made by their superintendents.