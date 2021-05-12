32 Additional Lofts Headed To Downtown Utica, NY

The Commercial Travelers Building at 70 Genesee Street in Utica will undergo a major mixed-use revitalization project.

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri says the first-floor will include a commercial tenant on the west side of Burchard Lane. It was also house a fitness center and community room.

Palmieri says the upper floors will be converted from office space into 32 new loft-style apartments. There will be 28, one-bedroom units and four studio units.

A part of the exterior redevelopment, all windows will be replaced with windows similar to the original. The new windows will also be installed where openings are currently filled with brick, glass block or wood.

"This is a great project and announcement as it is yet another catalyst in the exciting transformation of our city. Our mission is to make downtown a neighborhood and an attractive place to live, work and invest." said Palmieri. "I thank Joe Ghem and the Lanich Group for their continued investment in Utica."

"We continue to be optimistic about the future of Utica and specifically the downtown community. We're looking forward to bringing new life to the Utica Commercial Travelers Building," said Ghem.

The proposed project has been submitted to the City Planning Board and will be on the agenda for the board’s next meeting on Thursday, May 20.

The building is being renovated by the development team of Lahinch Group, Morrisroe Lynn and Heuber-Breuer Construction all based in Syracuse.