Community Foundation Reports Record Year For Donations

The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties awarded a record $8.1 million to non-profit organizations last year.

Nearly 900 grants were awarded to non-profits for their work supporting education, health, economic development, arts and culture.

“In the past year, we have seen extraordinary progress in our community,” said Alicia Dicks, president/CEO. “The continuing generosity of donors and the magnitude of our community investments is enhancing quality of life at a time when the entire region is experiencing transformational change.”

The Community Foundation says $4.1 million dollars in grants came from donor-advised funds, a tenfold increase over the last decade.

Donor support set a new record in 2019, with $20.2 million received and 37 charitable funds created.