Community Foundation Commits $10 Million To Racial Equity

The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties is announcing the largest single investment in the organization’s history.

The $10 million dollar, 10-year commitment will address racial equity and social justice issues.

“Nationally and indeed globally people have been horrified and disgusted by the killings of people of color, and many are calling this time a turning point unlike any we’ve seen in decades, a time when we as one community can explore and realize real change,” said Jawwaad Rasheed, chair-elect of The Community Foundation Board of Trustees. “The Board’s bold commitment will facilitate this community collaboration to face and finally address systemic and systematic racism and underlying causes of so much that troubles our society.”

The Community Foundation will work with multiple partners to launch a two-community initiative to address systemic and systematic racism in Herkimer and Oneida Counties.

The Foundation will also advance its development of “impact centers,” reimagined community centers that provide space for multiple nonprofit partners and agencies to serve families in high-needs neighborhoods.

The Community Foundation established the Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund in June with a $50,000 commitment and a $50,000 grant from the Ronald and Sheila Cuccaro Family Fund.