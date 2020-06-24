Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020

Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020

6 AM Hour

- The CIA has launched its first ever nationwide recruitment advertisement. We get the 'secret' from Rachel Sutherland of Fox News Radio.

- New York City's Museum of Natural History has said it will finally remove it from their property and Tonya J. Powers (FNR) breaks down the reasoning from New York City.

7 AM Hour

- The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties have established a fund for racial justice and equality. Alicia Dicks from the Community Foundation and Jawwaad Rasheed from Mohawk Valley Frontiers join us to discuss the ultimate goal of the fund.

- Fresh off a workshop for law enforcement on race relations and strategies, we speak with Dr. Mark Montgomery on how it went and what he talked to law enforcement about.

8 AM Hour

- We continue the conversation with Dr. Mark Montgomery about his conference with law enforcement and continuing the conversation about 'Black Lives Matter.'

- We always appreciate taking some of MVHS Chief Physician Executive Dr. Kent Hall's time to learn more about COVID-19 and how it's impacting us locally.



