The Community Foundation Urges Residents To Take The Pledge

The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties is asking community residents to take the Mohawk Valley Equity Pledge to build grassroots support for meaningful change.

The pledge commits signers to encourage diversity, challenge injustice and help build opportunity for all.

You can sign the pledge online.

Staff and volunteers will also physically distribute the pledge in the community.

“Money alone won’t solve our community’s problems,” said Alicia Dicks, Community Foundation president/CEO. “Just like communities across the nation, we have to work together to acknowledge where we’ve fallen short and where we need to do more, so that the words ‘opportunity for all’ become more reality than vision.”

The Community Foundation recently announced a $10 million initiative for racial equity and social justice.