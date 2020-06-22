Comnunity Foundation Creates Racial Justice And Equality Fund

The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties is announcing the first step in a long-term strategy to challenge and overcome systemic racism.

The Fund for Racial Justice and Equity was established with a gift of $50,000 from the Ronald and Shelia Cuccaro Family Fund and a $50,000 match from the Community Foundation.

The fund will support efforts to advance equality and social justice.

“As a community, as a society, the time for committed action and meaningful change is today, tomorrow, and as long as it takes,” said Community Foundation President/CEO Alicia Dicks. “Thanks to Ron and Sheila Cuccaro’s example and to all those who will be inspired to give to this fund, the Community Foundation‘s work to build a vibrant community will empower our partners and expand our collective efforts in unprecedented ways.”

Dicks says the Foundation and its partners will seek out other major donors and community support to build the fund.

To make a donation to the Fund for Racial Justice and Equality, visit foundationhoc.org.