Community Foundation Marks Five Years Of Lead Free MV Initiative

The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties is marking five-years of the Lead-Free Mohawk Valley initiative.

The Foundation and Mohawk Valley Lead-Free Coalition partners teamed up in April of 2016 to reduce the high rates of childhood lead poisoning in Oneida and Herkimer Counties.

Over the last five years, Lead Free MV has worked to raise awareness in the community about lead poisoning and its effects as well as encouraging testing in children under age six.

Through partnerships with organizations like the HomeOwnershipCenter, and state and local governments, testing rates are on the rise and families that qualify are taking advantage of free lead safe repairs to their homes.

With increased lead exposure stemming from more pandemic-imposed indoor time for many, “There are actions that local families, particularly with young children, can take right now to reduce the effects of lead and environmental health hazards,” says Caroline Williams, Lead-Free MV program manager.

$6 million has been committed to the effort through the end of the decade.