Community Prays for Miracle After Carthage Football Player Suffers Massive Brain Injury

An Upstate New York family is praying for a miracle after a 14-year-old collapsed on the football field from a serious brain injury and fights for his life.

Tyler Christman a JV football player from Carthage, New York suffered a serious brain injury during a Comets’ game against West Genesee on Friday, September 17. "He is bleeding in the frontal cortex of his brain and has massive brain swelling." Faith Parks, Christman's aunt explained on Facebook. "He has slight eye response and a cough reflex."

Credit - Faith Parks via Facebook

Carthage Central Superintendent Jennifer Premo released a statement on the tragic news, “The Carthage Central School District community is saddened by the tragic football injury suffered by Tyler Christman. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyler and his family. The school district will have support on site to help our students and staff.”

There's no word on what caused the brain injury but Christman's family is asking for lots of prayers. "He still needs a miracle," said Parks. "He’s never been a quitter. When he faces a challenge he masters it. This will be no different."

The Watertown Education Association asked everyone to wear Comet red on Monday, September 20 to support Christmas and the community responded.

"Our family is speechless, grateful and humbled by the continued support across the state of New York," said Parks. "In solidarity, we are all #CarthageStong."

