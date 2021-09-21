Upstate NY Community Mourns Tragic Loss of Carthage High School Football Player

A community is mourning the loss of a life taken too soon. Carthage junior high school football player Tyler Christman passed away after collapsing on the football field from a serious brain injury.

"We all prayed for a miracle to happen for you to be saved. Sadly the damage was just too much," Tyler's dad Jason shared in a heartbreaking update on Facebook. "We always knew you were meant to stand out. This is not the way we envisioned it, but this is what we have been dealt."

Christman took a hit on the field and collapsed during a game on Friday, September 17 in West Genesee. He was unresponsive as he left the field and had to have emergency surgery after being diagnosed with Second Impact Syndrome. Christman will now live on through others. "You will be a hero to the people that receive your life-saving organ donations," Jason shared. "Together we will be strong and we will all make Tyler proud as he watches over us."

Everyone was asked to wear Comet red on Monday and the community responded.

From school backpacks lining the halls with red ribbons.

To a “Light it up for Tyler” event held at the Carthage Park on Monday, September 20.

"Our family has felt such love from family, friends, coworkers, neighbors, and strangers," Jason said. "God gave you to us for such a short time but you didn't waste a second of it."

The Carthage Central School district will have support on-site to help students and staff deal with the tragic news.

"We will forever be grateful to be your mom and dad and we will always be your number one fans," said Jason.

