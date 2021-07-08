Utica police say they have made an arrest at a local spa after several complaints from neighboring residents who suspected prostitution related activity. That spa is the Sunrise Spa at 2642 Genesee Street in Utica and while police have made an arrest, no charges related to prostitution have been filed at this point.

Police arrested Yu Haiying, a 43-year-old woman whose home address is listed as being in Flushing, NY. She's been charged under New York State's Education Law 6512, Sub1 - officers said - which is the unauthorized practice of a profession. WIBX 950 has learned Haiying was claiming to be a cosmetologist who was working at the spa, however, police say it does not appear she had a license to practicing as a cosmetologist.

Meanwhile, Utica cops also noted in a release announcing the arrest that they had recently made several prostitution related arrested ''at this location when it was previously known as Lucky Two Spa.''

This certainly isn't the first time a local spa has been alleged to have sex workers on staff, operating illegal under the cover of a legitimate business. Back in 2018, four New York City women were arrested in a prostitution sting at Lu Lu Spa on Main Street in New York Mills.

