Cops: Remsen Man Caught Taking Wallet From Woman’s Shopping Cart
A 65-year-old Remsen man is accused of stealing a wallet from inside a woman's purse at the North Utica Walmart.
According to Utica Police, they were notified that a woman shopping at the store claimed to have had her wallet stolen from inside her purse, which was inside her shopping cart. The incident happened back in January.
Authorities were able to review surveillance footage from inside the store that showed the suspect removing the wallet, which contained cash and credit cards, police said. Cops would use still photos from the Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center and a member of New York State Police was able to identify the sticky-fingered shopper as Gordon Williams from prior police interactions with him.
Williams turned himself into police earlier this week. He faces a charge of Grand Larceny in the fourth-degree.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. ]
