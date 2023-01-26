Two Workers at New Hartford Target Accused of Stealing Thousands in Merchandise
Two people working at a retail giant in New Hartford were fitted with handcuffs for allegedly stealing nearly $6,000 worth of merchandise.
New Hartford Police have charged 30-year-old Reginald Porter and 19-year-old Alysa Story, both of Utica, each with felony counts of Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records.
Police believe the pair worked together to complete fraudulent transactions, ultimately stealing a total of $5,800 worth of merchandise over the course of a month, according to a release from New Hartford PD. Cops say they were actually employed by an outside company, Market Source, and were under contract to work at the New Hartford Target location in Sangertown Square.
Both Porter and Story were arrested on the charges, arraigned and then released from custody. Officials say they are due to return to court to answer the accusations at a later date.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]
