Corey Carr Memorial Bridge Dedicated

The pedestrian bridge that crosses the North-South Arterial in West Utica has been officially designated as the "Corey Lee Carr Memorial Bridge.

Carr was 13 when he was struck and killed by a drunk driver in July, 1995 while crossing the arterial on his bike near the location of the pedestrian bridge.

Senator Joseph Griffo, Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi and community leaders were joined by members of Corey's family at today's bridge dedication ceremony.

Last year, Governor Cuomo signed legislation into law sponsored by Griffo and Brindisi officially designating the structure as the "Corey Lee Carr Memorial Bridge."