The Oneida City Police Department is warning the public and area business owners there's been a 'dramatic' increase in the number of phony bills being passed around.

Get our free mobile app

Police say the majority of the fake money they've come across are bogus $20 and $100 bills. In issuing their warning, officers were sure to point out the bills look and feel very real. However, upon further examination, most of these circulating counterfeit dollars carry a clear indicator that they are not real - the words 'Copy Money' can be seen marked on the notes, Oneida Police said.

''Please be vigilant and make sure you closely examine any bills being rendered, and make sure they are authentic,'' police wrote on the department's Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Oneida Police are asking for help identifying a woman who may have passed some counterfeit cash recently at the Byrne Dairy on Lenox Ave in the city of Oneida. The woman captured in these security camera photos was at the store on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Officers say they'd like to identify and locate the woman pictured in these photos:

security camera footage released by Oneida City Police Department

security camera footage released by Oneida City Police Department

Anyone with information on identity of the woman, or if you have information regarding the spike in fake money being used locally, you're asked to call the Oneida City Police Department at 315-363-2323.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.