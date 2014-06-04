Are You a Couch Potato? Blame Your Parents
Odds are you took it easy this past holiday weekend. That’s what weekends and holidays are for, right? Well, if you're the type to take it easy at noon on a Tuesday, take heart -- being lazy could be part of your DNA, just like the wonderful mop of hair you never bother to comb.
Yup, there may very well be a couch potato gene, which means you’re predisposed to a life of leaning back in a recliner, flipping channels and only getting up to get the pizza you ordered (assuming no one else is home to help you out).
So, take heart -- it m ay actually be your parents' fault that you're not a go-getter. Watch this video to learn more. If it's not to much effort for you to click play. That takes a lot of effort, after all.