19 Days Until Buffalo Bills Kickoff: Changing Numbers

We are now just 19 days away from Buffalo Bills regular season football. Today, we highlight someone who used to be number 19 for the Bills.

A lot has changed for the Bills in just a year. They have a new offensive coordinator, a new offensive line coach, and a ton of new players. If you've been watching some of the games this year, chances are you've had to really wrack your brain to figure out who is making the plays.

A bunch of players that we have known for years have decided to change their numbers this year. One of which is the self-proclaimed "face of the franchise," Isaiah McKenzie. He is the reason for this post today, as he used to be #19, but is now wearing the #6.

It throws you off big time!

No doubt, we will grow accustomed to the new numbers over time, but for now, it's pretty hard to keep up.

The NFL has eased it's rules for players' numbers this year, allowing for many positions to switch to single digit numbers that weren't allowed to wear them last year.

Here are some of the biggest changes:

Jaquan Johnson who was wearing #46 last year will now be wearing #4.

Isaiah McKenzie, aka Lil' Dirty, aka The Face of the Franchise has switched out of #19 and will be wearing #6. #19 was picked up by one of the current punters - also known as "The Punt God," Matt Araiza.

Taron Johnson who is well known for is pick six on the goal line against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs of 2020 will be wearing #7. He's worn #24 most recently.

For years, Matt Barkley has worn either #7 or #5, this year he will be #11.

We might need to print out the roster for a couple weeks...

