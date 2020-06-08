County Exec. and New Hartford Super Talk Graduation on WIBX

New Hartford's attempt to record a graduation television special following social distancing guidelines was forced to shut down last week and the topic hit WIBX's Keeler Show on Thursday. County Executive Anthony Picente was on the show to discuss how the school can move forward when the New Hartford Central School District Superintendent Bob Nole called into the show to give their side of the story.

The interview begins with WIBX's Jeff Monaski asks Bob Nole if he sought approval from the county to hold the mock event at the Stanley Theatre, and later at New Hartford High School. Watch the interview here.

Over 100 of New Hartford's graduates completed the mock ceremony. The school is working with the county and state to complete the program. Details will be announced soon. New Hartford's graduation day is set for June 27th.