New York State Police are investigating an early morning tractor trailer rollover crash on Interstate 81 June 17 that is blamed for another crash immediately thereafter.

Authorities were called to I81 North at mile marker 24 in Whitney Point shortly before 4 this morning with a rig on its side with some of material reportedly strewn across the highway. Another vehicle hit the debris and also crashed.

The unspecified debris that went into the driving lanes apparently was quickly cleaned up as officials in the Kirkwood barracks of the New York State Police at 5 a.m. said they did not see any lanes closed on the highway.

The crash site is located between exit 7 in Castle Creek and exit 8 in Whitney Point.

Early reports from the scene did not indicate any serious injuries but it was not clear if the occupants of any the vehicles required medical attention.

Broome County Emergency Services officials said they did not know what the cargo was in the truck of if was cargo or debris from the truck that spilled onto the roadway.

New York State Police said at 6 a.m. there were no lanes blocked but there were emergency and other responders on that scene.

In a 7 a.m. check with Broome County Emergency Services, officials said the tractor trailer was in the median and had apparently collided with a tree. There were no injuries and authorities were still unable to say what the rig may have been carrying.

Motorists were being made aware of the situation and advised to slow down but keep traffic moving to avoid any additional problems in that location until the rig could be off-loaded and towed from the median.

