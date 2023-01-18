An awful situation unfolded on a Central New York highway for several drivers traveling on Interstate 81 in the Syracuse-area. It is believed a pedestrian intentionally walked into a lane of oncoming traffic and was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles.

At at this time, New York State Police are not releasing the name of the individual who was killed, but have identified him as a 20-year-old male from Cicero.

The incident happened on Tuesday night shortly before 7:00 p.m. on I-81 in the town of Hastings, about 25-miles North of Syracuse. Troopers responding to the scene say multiple vehicles were pulled along the shoulder of the highway when they arrived. After interviewing several drivers and examining evidence at the scene, investigators have concluded the pedestrian walked into the lane of traffic purposely.

Police say several vehicles subsequently hit the pedestrian after he was first struck.

Troopers say no criminal charges are expected against any of the drivers involved in the incident. The investigation is continuing.

Top 25 Most Popular Jobs In Utica and Rome NY With ever growing options for jobs in Utica, Rome, Central New York, and the Mohawk Valley, what are the most popular jobs? With that, what is the pay?

We wanted to highlight the Top 25 jobs in our region:

21 Incredible Spots To Order Spaghetti Across The Utica And Rome Area Of New York Is there no more classic match than spaghetti and meatballs? Where in the Utica and Rome area of New York can you order the best spaghetti dishes? Here's 21 spots.