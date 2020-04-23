Court Rules In Favor Of Utica Police Officers

U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York has ruled in favor of the City of Utica and its police officers regarding an incident that happened in 2015.

Utica Police executed a no knock search warrant on Howard Avenue and during the raid, officers were attacked by a pit bull.

One of the officers had to fire several shots, one of which went through the dog, ricocheted off the floor and struck Eric Jackson.

Jackson filed suit against the City, claiming officers unconstitutionally shot the dog and used excessive force, which resulted in a gunshot wound to the foot.

Police found 96 envelopes containing heroin during the raid.

An investigation by the UPD determined that no officer misconduct occurred.