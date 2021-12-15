The gangs all here! Cousin Eddie has finally arrived in Central New York just in time for the Christmas season.

Days after Clark Griswold crashed his car into a lawn in Barneveld, New York with a real Christmas tree strapped to the roof, Cousin Eddie pulled in with his famous Winnebago.

Credit- Lee Bloomfield

Lee Broomfield set up the homage to Chevy Chase's Christmas Vacation in his front yard. He's been on the hunt for a Winnebago to complete his holiday display since last Christmas and it finally arrived a few days ago. Bloomfield worked to transform it into the famous RV from the movie and add it to his front lawn.

It looks so good if we woke up tomorrow with our heads sewn to the carpet, we wouldn't be more surprised. It even has the steam coming up from the sewer.

"We're booking for overnight stays with Eddie, cheap and sleazy prices," joked Bloomfield.

Cousin Eddie's RV sits beside Clark Griswold's station wagon, complete with extension cords and a real tree Broomfield uprooted from his property to kick off a fun old-fashion family Christmas. Buddy the Elf is even hitching a ride in the back. "We're having fun with it," said Broomfield, who took the car to the Stanley on Monday, December 13 when Chevy Chase came to town.

Credit- Lee Broomfield

The station wagon is not back on Bloomfield's front lawn. It's right beside Eddie's RV. I wonder if every time Catherine revs up the microwave, Eddie still pisses his pants and forgets who he is for about half an hour or so.

Credit - Lee Bloomfield

"It's fun making people smile and laugh." You can smile and laugh too. Check out the hilarious Clark Griswold Christmas display at 7767 Cameron Hill Road in Barneveld.

