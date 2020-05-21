COVID-19 Fund Shifts Focus From Relief To Recovery

The Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Response Fund will be shifting its focus from relieving the community's immediate needs to addressing long-term recovery.

The fund was established by the United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica Area and the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties in mid-March

It’s awarded $878,000 so far to more than 50 local non-profit organizations.

Requests for funding now top $1.5 million, which officials say indicates struggling non-profits will need even more help in the recovery ahead.

“We heard from dozens of our nonprofit partners in a virtual town hall meeting recently, and it’s clear that meeting the needs of the community in the months ahead will be the biggest challenge they’ve ever faced,” said Alicia Dicks, president/CEO of The Community Foundation. “The fact that applications to the MV COVID-19 fund have far exceeded available dollars shows that we need to continue to grow resources that will meet community needs.”

A committee is reviewing applications for funding several times a week.

You can donate to the Response Fund at mvcovidfund.com.



