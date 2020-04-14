COVID-19 Response Fund Awards $382K To Local Non Profits
The Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Response Fund has awarded over $382,000 to local non-profits during the first three rounds of funding.
The fund was established on March 20th by the United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica Area and the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties.
Funding has been awarded to 18 organizations:
- Abraham House
- Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County
- Feed Our Vets
- Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency
- Nascentia Health
- Rome Alliance for Education
- The Country Pantry
- The Kelberman Center
- YWCA
- Catholic Charities of Oneida & Madison Counties
- Hospice & Palliative Care
- ICAN
- Johnson Park Center
- Little Falls Hospital
- Mohawk Valley Health System
- Rome Memorial Hospital
- St. Margaret’s Corporation (Emmaus House)
- The Center
“The outpouring of support that we’ve received from the community is what’s making all of this possible,” said Alicia Dicks, Community Foundation president/CEO. “Everything we are doing leads back to helping our partners come out of this stronger, but we have to remember that we are just at the beginning and the needs will continue to evolve and grow.”
To make a contribution, please visit mvcovidfund.com.