COVID-19 Response Fund Awards $382K To Local Non Profits

The Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Response Fund has awarded over $382,000 to local non-profits during the first three rounds of funding.

The fund was established on March 20th by the United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica Area and the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties.

Funding has been awarded to 18 organizations:

Abraham House

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County

Feed Our Vets

Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency

Nascentia Health

Rome Alliance for Education

The Country Pantry

The Kelberman Center

YWCA

Catholic Charities of Oneida & Madison Counties

Hospice & Palliative Care

ICAN

Johnson Park Center

Little Falls Hospital

Mohawk Valley Health System

Rome Memorial Hospital

St. Margaret’s Corporation (Emmaus House)

The Center

“The outpouring of support that we’ve received from the community is what’s making all of this possible,” said Alicia Dicks, Community Foundation president/CEO. “Everything we are doing leads back to helping our partners come out of this stronger, but we have to remember that we are just at the beginning and the needs will continue to evolve and grow.”

To make a contribution, please visit mvcovidfund.com.