COVID Precautions Force Comets To Reschedule Upcoming Games

The Utica Comets have had to reschedule their next two games because COVID-19.

The team sent out a release just at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, saying the AHL is moving to reschedule the games 'out of an abundance of caution in accordance with the AHL's league COVID-19 protocols.'

Tonight's home game against the Syracuse Crunch has now been rescheduled for Monday, April 5, 2021. to be played at the Adirondack Bank Center. Also, Saturday night's road contest at the Rochester Americans has been postponed. A new date to makeup that game hasn't yet been determined, the announcement read.

Utica is coming off a home win over the Amerks on Wednesday night, a 3-2 triumph in a shootout. The Comets currently sit in second place in the North Division with a record of 6-2-0-1.

