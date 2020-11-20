COVID Testing Set For Utica Residents Living In 13501 ZIP Code

Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, the Oneida County and State Departments of Health will be offering targeted testing for Utica residents in the 13501 ZIP code.

The testing will take place at Union Station in Utica from November 23rd to 25th and is by appointment only.

• Monday, November 23, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Tuesday, November 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Wednesday, November 25, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The testing is only available to residents living in the 13501 ZIP code.

“With positive cases in Oneida County continuing to grow, it was necessary to make this site available to increase the testing capacity of the region,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “I strongly encourage residents of 13501 who have recently attended gatherings of any kind, and did not adhere to the proper health precautions and protocols, to make an appointment and get tested.”

Testing appointments can be made by visiting apps.health.ny.gov/doh2

.