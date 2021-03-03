Covid Vaccine Site At New York State Fairgrounds To Run 24/7
The Covid-19 mass vaccination site located at the New York State Fairgrounds will soon begin running 24 hours a day.
According to Syracuse.com, the overnight appointments will use the new Covid vaccine from Johnson and Johnson, which requires just one dose. New York is expecting its first shipment of over 164,000 Johnson & Johnson doses this week.
Thousands of new appointments will open at 8 a.m. Thursday, March 4, for slots from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The new appointments will begin Friday, March 5."
If you're interested to see if you're eligible, visit New York state’s “Am I Eligible” website or call 1-833-697-4829 for information on getting appointments.
See If You're Eligible To Receive The COVID-19 Vaccine
The Federal Government has given New York approximately 250,000 vaccines a week for over 7 million people who are eligible. You can use their online tool to determine eligibility and to schedule an appointment at a New York State-run vaccination site.
If eligible, you will see all available appointments at New York State-run vaccination sites. AN APPOINTMENT IS REQUIRED. IF YOU VISIT A LOCATION WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT YOU WILL NOT RECEIVE A VACCINE.
You can read more here.
Starting on Monday, February 15th, if you have one of these conditions, you are next in line to be eligible to obtain the vaccine:
- Cancer (current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers)
- Chronic kidney disease
- Pulmonary Disease, including but not limited to, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and 9/11 related pulmonary diseases
- Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities including Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension (high blood pressure)
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including but not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes
- Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2), Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia
- Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Neurologic conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer's Disease or dementia
- Liver disease
This list isn't all-inclusive and the Health Dept. has stated that this list may change as do more research.
