COVID Vaccine To Be Offered To Homebound Oneida County Residents

Oneida County will be administering 500 COVID-19 vaccines to homebound residents and those living in residential facilities on Friday.

It’s a partnership between the County and Upstate Family Health Center.

“As we work around the clock to vaccinate everyone possible in Oneida County, we most also seek out and protect our vulnerable residents who do not have the means to access all of the options we have provided,” Oneida County Executive Picente said. “Thankfully, with partners like Upstate Family Health Center, we can take our doses right to our homebound residents and ensure they are safeguarded as well.”

Any county resident over the age of 18 who is homebound due to a disability or mobility issue is eligible to receive a Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Nurses from the Upstate Family Health Center will administer the in-home doses.

An appointment is required and can be scheduled by calling (315) 798-5439.