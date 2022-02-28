‘Cowboy Take Me Away’ To Another Exciting Concert Coming To CNY This Summer

As if your summer couldn't get any better, another powerhouse group is making a stop in Central New York. It's a blast from the past, and a show you won't want to miss.

The Chicks have announced a tour for the Summer of 2022. This is their first time reuniting for a nationwide tour in 5 years, which would be their DCX MMXVI World Tour that wrapped up in April of 2017.

dixie-chicks-new-music Frank Micelotta, Getty Images loading...

The Chicks changed their name back in June of 2020. The change came in wake of the antiracism protests following the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. The Chicks wanted "to meet this moment" during the protests and change their name for the better.

dixie-chicks-gaslighter-new-album-2020-release-date Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

As part of their upcoming tour, The Chicks are making a stop in Central New York. They will be playing at the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater in Syracuse on June 29th. Tickets won't go on sale until Friday, March 4th.

Get more details on their full tour lineup and additional information on the band by visiting their website.

