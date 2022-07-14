You’re Invited to Meet & Greet at Cruise Night for Cruising with Polly

Need to get away? Go 'Cruising with Polly' to the Bahamas for a week-long vacation of a lifetime aboard Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas. Need more details? Join us for a Cruise Night.

Cruise Night

Meet your travel agents Nicole and Rosa and a Royal Caribbean representative to answer all your cruising questions. There will be beer, wine, gifts, and giveaways as well as an early booking incentive of a $50.00 onboard credit per stateroom.

July 14, 2022

5:00 P.M. TO 9:00 P.M.

Burrstone Inn at 1777 Burrstone Road in New Hartford

Cruise with Polly

Enjoy a week of rock climbing, skydiving, surfing, or just sitting by the pool sipping drinks with an umbrella during the day. And wait until you experience the nightlife.

When: March 26 - April 2, 2023

Leaving From: Cape Liberty, New Jersey

Ports: Orlando/Port Canaveral, Florida

Nassau Bahamas

CocoCay, Bahamas

Royal Fun

Want to learn how to ride the waves? Try the Flow Rider, a surfing simulator. Trust me, it's not as easy as it looks. I was so close to getting up. I can't wait to try again when we head out on the Anthem of the Seas in 2023. Right after I test out the skydiving simulator.

Royal Entertainment

There are 11 bars and lounges to unwind at after a long day in the sun or from enjoying one of the 60 different activities onboard that change daily.

Every day onboard Anthem of the Seas is like embarking on a whole new adventure. Yesterday’s roller skating at SeaPlex is today’s bumper cars, and tonight’s mesmerizing roboshow at Two70 is completely different from tomorrow’s Vistarama experience.

Royal Dining

16 dining options take you from Tuscany to Japan and everywhere in between. The culinary scene on the Anthem of the Seas rivals most metropolitan cities. Experience a visual feast at Wonderland where your meal will look too good to eat.

Royal Nightlife

The real party begins when the sun goes down. And you better bring your dancing shoes. You're gonna need them.

Think neon-lit skydiving sessions on Ripcord by iFly, immersive virtual vistas and imaginative cocktails at Two70 Bar, and savoring sips after soaking up 300-foot-high views at North Star Bar.

Dance like no one is watching at the HUSH Party, where everyone has their own headphones to choose what music they listen to.

Party at CocoCay

Take the kids to the waterpark with the tallest waterslide in North America. Get a taste of Bora Bora with your own overwater cabana. Or grab a drink at the swim-up bar in the largest freshwater pool in the Bahamas, where we'll throw the biggest party the island has ever seen. You can dance in your bare feet here, so leave the dancing shoes on the boat.

Secret Seats

We'll even have the secret for short people on how to properly sit in those CocoCay pool chairs after our TikTok video went viral the last time we spent a day at CocoCay.

Exclusive Surprises & Party Invites

You're Cruising with Polly package includes beverages, internet, exclusive invites, and plenty of surprises that will begin with a welcome cocktail reception. We're working with the Cruise Director and will have more details on those special parties when we get closer to the sail date. We're also working on securing a bus to transport everyone to the cruise port in New Jersey. Stay tuned for more.

Book Your Cruise

Call to book your spot on 'Cruising with Polly'. Call Rosa Shamro at 845-699-5151 or

Nicole Warner at 315-559-6696 for questions and pricing, which includes a beverage & internet package, and to reserve your room early. Choose from a balcony room to an interior with a VIRTUAL BALCONY!

Cruise Requirements

What travel documents will you need? We have all the answers.

U.S. citizens can travel with either a valid passport or birth certificate along with a government-issued non-expired photo ID, i.e., a driver's license.

As per CDC guidelines, proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 rapid test, taken within 48 hours prior to embarkation will be required.

A Health Questionnaire Form will be required to be completed 24 hours prior to embarkation.

You MUST book within the 'Cruising with Polly' group to be included in all group activities.

Let's get this party started!

See everything the Anthem of the Seas has to offer at RoyalCaribbean.com or take a look below.

