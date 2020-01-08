Cuomo Delivers State Of The State Agenda

Governor Andrew Cuomo delivered his 2020 State of the State Address in Albany on Wednesday.

Cuomo announced $9 million in funding for Oneida County to build "SkyDome", the nation’s largest indoor drone testing facility at Griffiss International Airport in Rome, and $44 million for the Nexus Center in Utica.

The governor outlined his vision for progress on addressing intolerance and called for legalizing marijuana in New York.

Cuomo also proposed a $3 billion Environmental Bond Act.

The third-term Democrat is navigating a looming $6 billion budget shortfall.

State Senator James commented on Governor Cuomo’s State of the State address:

“New York State is losing population at an alarming rate, we are facing a $6 billion deficit, and public safety concerns due to so-called bail reforms are making headlines. Unfortunately, the governor’s message did not offer any remedies to these serious matters.

“To turn the tide, we need to focus on the priorities that people talk to me about every day – cutting taxes, holding the line on spending, and ensuring that our region of the state receives its fair share of state resources for education, infrastructure, and other vital needs.

“An agenda focused on improving our economy, helping our farmers and small business owners succeed, and making sure New York is affordable for all is what we need. Where the governor meets those standards, I will work with him, and where he falls short, I will stand up to him.”