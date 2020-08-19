Cuomo Wants Plans For Simultaneous COVID-19 And Flu Testing

Governor Andrew Cuomo will be sending out letters to county health departments, asking what their plans are to simultaneously test for COVID-19 and the flu heading into the fall.

The governor says it's going to be difficult and challenging and that there's going to be no easy answer.

Cuomo says over 80,000 coronavirus tests were conducted statewide on Tuesday and 631, or 0.78 percent, were positive.

It’s the 12th straight day the positivity rate was under one-percent.

Total hospitalizations are at 548 and there were six COVID fatalities yesterday.

The governor says COVID is not over by any stretch of the imagination and the reason we’re doing well is because people are acting smart.