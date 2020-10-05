Deadlines This Week if You Want to Vote for President, Congress

2020

Registration

The deadline to register by mail to vote is this Friday, October 9th. Applications must be postmarked no later than Friday, October 9, 2020 and received by the board of elections no later than October 14, 2020, to be eligible to vote in the General Election. You may register in-person at your local board of elections or any state agency participating in the National Voter Registration Act, on any business day throughout the year but, to be eligible to vote in the General Election, your application must be received no later than Friday, October 9, 2020. If honorably discharged from the US Military or if you have become a naturalized U.S. Citizen after October 9, 2020, you may register in person at the Board of Elections up until October 24, 2020.

CHANGE OF ADDRESS

Notices of change of address from registered voters received by October 14, 2020 by a county board of elections must be processed and entered in the records in time for the General Election.

Absentee and Mail-in Ballots

October 27th is last day to postmark an application or letter of application by mail for an absentee ballot.

November 2nd is the last day to apply IN-PERSON for an absentee ballot.

November 3rd is the last day to postmark an absentee ballot. The ballot must be received by the local board of elections no later than Nov. 10th. Military Voter Ballots must be received no later than Nov. 16th.

If you choose to hand deliver your absentee ballot IN-PERSON (by someone other than the voter) to the board of elections, it must be done by November 3rd.

Early In-Person Voting

In-person early voting starts on October 24 and runs through November 1st. General election voting will occur from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3rd at your designated polling place.