For the second time this week the Oneida County Overdose Response Team is issuing a spike alert following a series of drug overdoses.

Officials reported five non-fatal overdoses in a 24-hour period that covered August 16 and the morning of August 17. All occurred in the city of Utica. It is believed the drugs responsible for the OD incidents were heroin and synthetic marijuana. In four of the five cases, the overdose effects were reversed with Naloxone, officials said.

"That group of overdoses involved heroin and methamphetamine and other yet-to-be identified drugs. Fentanyl is suspected to have been a factor in those incidents", a release from the county stated.

Last weekend (August 11 - August 13), the Response Team reported seven drug overdoses that resulted in one death. Five of the seven incident were also in the city of Utica - the other two occurred in Rome.

That's driven the number of drug overdoses to 21 so far this month.

Officials say those who use any type of drugs, not just opioids, should take harm reduction precautions like carrying naloxone, fentanyl test strips and never using alone.

People who use drugs and their loved ones can access treatment and recovery services by calling 211. Free Narcan-by-Mail is available through the Oneida County Health Department by visiting https://www.ocopioidtaskforce.org. Free, anonymous 24/7 access to naloxone, fentanyl test strips and other wellness supplies are also available at the new Public Health Kiosk located at the Giotto Center at 1002 Oswego Street in Utica. The Never Use Alone Hotline can be reached at 1-800-484-3731, county officials said.

