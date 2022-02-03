A decades-old barn in Kirkwood is in ashes following a fire February 3 that drew firefighters from several departments and shut down a busy street for hours.

The two-alarm blaze on Trim Street was first reported around 3:30 p.m. and may have been sparked by a portable generator. There were no injuries.

Firefighters from Five Mile Point, Kirkwood, Windsor, West Windsor, Conklin and West Colesville responded to 360 Trim Street, as well as getting support from Pennsylvania from the Great Bend Fire department.

Reports indicate the barn was built in 1948.

