Two Killed in House Fire in Broome County Town of Kirkwood

The victims in a fire on Thursday in Broome County are now being identified.

New York State Police say Peter J. Cirba and Stephanie N. Cirba, both 81 years old, were killed in a fire that took place on January 20, 2022 just before 9:00am.

Emergency responders from more than a dozen agencies - including more than ten fire departments - responded to a house fire reported on Old State Road in the Town of Kirkwood.

In a written release the NYSP says that "the home was fully engulfed" when they arrived. Once fire crew extinguished the fire multiple agencies began their investigation. In addition to the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, other agencies involved in the investigation and recovery included Broome County Fire Investigators, State Fire Investigators, and the New York State Police Forensic Identification Unit. Inside the home they found two deceased individuals.

Responding fire agencies included Five Mile Point Fire Department, Port Dickinson Fire Department, Kirkwood Fire Department, West Colesville Fire Department, Windsor Fire Department, Chenango Bridge Fire Department, Chenango Fire Department, Port Crane Fire Department, Sanitaria Springs Fire Department, and the Conklin Fire Department (on standby). The Broome Volunteer Emergency Squad, Superior Ambulance, and Broome County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Authorities are saying that at this time no criminal activity is suspected as the cause, although the investigation remains open.

No additional injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

