Decision On Re-Opening NY Schools Will Made First Week Of August

Governor Andrew Cuomo says a decision on re-opening schools in the fall will be made the first week of August.

He says all school districts must submit re-opening plans by July 31st.

Cuomo says the federal government does not decide if New York schools will re-open, the state does, and that decision will be based on the science and data.

"Nobody wants the schools open more than I do, but we want it to be safe," said Cuomo.

He criticized President Trump's threat to cut funding from schools that won't re-open.

Cuomo also said malls in Phase Four regions can re-open on July 10th as long as they have enhanced HVAC filtration systems in place.

And the governor announced that all county fairs will be cancelled this year.

Governor Cuomo also updated the coronavirus numbers.

He says total hospitalizations are at 841, while 97 intubations are the fewest since March 16th.

There were 11 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.

Cuomo says over 57,000 tests were conducted yesterday and 1.2 percent were positive.

Wednesday is day 130 of the coronavirus pandemic in New York.