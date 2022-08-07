Demi Lovato Updates Pronouns to Include She/Her: ‘I’m Such a Fluid Person’

Demi Lovato shared an update about her pronouns during a recent podcast appearance. The "Sorry Not Sorry" hit-maker identifies using she/her pronouns again.

Her bio on Instagram currently lists her pronouns as they/them/she/her. Out noted that fans first took notice of her updated pronouns in late April. More recently, Lovato opened up about the decision during an interview on Spout podcast.

"So for me, I'm such a fluid person," they said. "I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy."

"So that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said, women and men, I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man. I just felt like a human," Lovato explained. And that's what they/them is, is about for me. It's just about, like, feeling human at your core."

The singer came out as nonbinary and announced that their pronouns were they/them in 2021.

"Over the past year and a half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work," they said on 4D with Demi Lovato at the time. "And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and still am discovering."

Lovato reflected on how she was unsure of how her identity would evolve in the future during an event in late August 2021, according to the Daily Mail.

"But I just, it's about keeping it open and free and just I'm a very fluid person, and so that goes with how I express myself as well," they said at the time.

She opened up about what inspired the more recent update on Spout.

"Recently I've been feeling more feminine, and so I've adopted she/her again," Lovato said. "But I think what’s important is, like, nobody’s perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning, it’s just all about respect."