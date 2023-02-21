Democrat Joins New York State Effort To Rename Cuomo Bridge

A Democrat from the Hudson Valley is joining the fight to rename the Mario Cuomo Bridge.

Democratic New York State Senator James Skoufis is officially sponsoring a bill to rename the span that connects Rockland and Westchester counties.

Push Continues To Rename Mario Cuomo Bridge

Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

In 2017, Andrew Cuomo pushed to rename the bridge to honor his late father, Mario M. Cuomo. The bridge was named the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo named the new bridge after his father but that upset many from the Hudson Valley who wanted to keep the Tappan Zee name from the old bridge.

History of Tappan Zee In Hudson Valley

Cuomo's Office

Many local residents were upset when Tappan Zee was removed from the bridge's name. Tappan is the name of a Native American sub-tribe who occupied the area and Zee is Dutch for sea, referring to the early Dutch settlers.

Democrat Joins Fight To Rename Cuomo Bridge To Tappan Zee

For years, there's been mostly Republican efforts to rename the bridge. Those attempts have failed, but the measure is starting to gain bipartisan support.

Skoufis (D) 42nd Senate District has officially joined the effort to rename the Mario Cuomo Bridge to Tappan Zee.

Senator James Skoufis

"Renames Governor Mario M. Cuomo bridge the Tappan Zee bridge; directs the commissioner of transportation to provide for the installation and maintenance of adequate signing of the state highway system," a bill from Skoufis states.

Skoufis is the first New York State Democrat in the Senate to support a bill to change the bill's name.

