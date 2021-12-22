Democrats ‘Not Giving Up’ on Biden Bill, Talks with Manchin

By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin.

Biden says he and the West Virginia Democrat will, as Biden put it, "get something done."

The president's remarks at the White House on Tuesday were his first since Manchin effectively tanked the party's signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative with his own jarring year-end announcement.

Later in the evening Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also struck a determined tone, telling Senate Democrats on 90-minute video call to expect a vote in January on the package as they push toward a deal.

