Democrats ‘Not Giving Up’ on Biden Bill, Talks with Manchin

FILE PHOTO: WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 03: U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) (L) participates in a reenacted swearing-in with his wife Gayle Conelly Manchin, U.S. Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-WV) and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden in the Old Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol January 3, 2013 in Washington, DC. Biden swore in the newly-elected and re-elected senators earlier in the day on the floor of the current Senate chamber. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin.

Biden says he and the West Virginia Democrat will, as Biden put it, "get something done."

The president's remarks at the White House on Tuesday were his first since Manchin effectively tanked the party's signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative with his own jarring year-end announcement.

Later in the evening Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also struck a determined tone, telling Senate Democrats on 90-minute video call to expect a vote in January on the package as they push toward a deal.

Filed Under: chuck schumer, joe biden, Joe Manchin, joseph biden, joseph manchin
Categories: Associated Press, National News
