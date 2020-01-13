Demolition Underway On Former Wilcor Building

As demolition continues in the future MVHS Downtown Hospital footprint, one notable building will soon be a thing of the past.

On Monday, crews began demolition on the former Wilcor building on Lafayette Street.

For decades customers from around the world visited the Wilcor Showroom to browse their inventory of Camping and Outdoor products. The company began in 1887 and has been in town ever since.

With the design and construction of Mohawk Valley Health System's Downtown Regional Medical Center, several buildings including the Corrigan family's Wilcor building were purchased and are in the process of being demolished.

Critics of the hospital project call the removal of the old buildings in the footprint a travesty. But, supporters believe history can be remembered and the future is bright. For some, it is a sad day to see the former showroom and famous "Your Store" Halloween store torn down.