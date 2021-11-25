Discover How To Donate Today To The Powerful Driving Hunger Away Food and Fund Drive

We've teamed up with the Food Bank of Central New York and we are hosting the Driving Hunger Away Food and Fund Drive.

Join us on Saturday December 11th at Hannaford of Clinton between 6AM - 6PM.

For many families in the Mohawk Valley, the holidays are a day like any other, one with not enough food for their children. You can change all that.

Did you know that every dollar raised through The Driving Hunger Away Food and Fund Drive will be used to buy nutritious food for our neighbors in need? Just $1.00 donated can help provide 3 meals to a family struggling to make ends meet. Support our mission today, together we can end hunger here in Central New York. With your $10 donation to Food Bank of Central New York, you can help provide meals for 30 children and seniors, and give local families something to be grateful for.

When you donate food or money, you’re making sure people in your community don’t have to choose between feeding their families and paying for other necessities like medicine or utilities. Shouldn’t every child have a meal this holiday season?

Make your donation at Hannaford in Clinton on December 11th between 6AM - 6PM. Help insure that every family in our community has a meal this holiday season. We will be accepting non-perishable food and donations to help support The Food Bank of Central New York. You can also donate online HERE, and in the comments write your favorite Radio Stations name so it goes to our food drive.

