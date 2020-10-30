Food Bank of Central New York Hosting Virtual Food Drive

Support the hunger-relief mission of Food Bank of Central New York through our Virtual Food Drive this November.

Your donation makes an immediate difference in the fight against hunger in central and northern New York.

Throughout this past year, The Food Bank of Central New York partner agencies in Oneida County distributed over 3,251,070 pounds of nutritious food from the Food Bank, including 52,343 pounds of disaster response meals, to families and individuals in need through 48 different partner agencies.

Herkimer County also distributed 756,644 pounds of nutritious food from the Food Bank, including 30,400 pounds of disaster response meals, to families & individuals through 13 different partner agencies.

A gift made through the virtual food drive will provide more food than through a traditional drive, doubling or even tripling the amount of items your dollar can purchase at a regular grocery store. Every dollar raised through this virtual food drive will be used to buy nutritious food for our neighbors in need. Just $1.00 donated can help provide 3 meals to a family struggling to make ends meet. Support our mission today, together we can end hunger!

Here's A Breakdown Of What Donations Can Purchase

You can either make a donation of any donations, or buy specific items like this:

Bulk Dry Goods

24 boxes of Mac n Cheese- $8.99

20 boxes of elbow pasta- $9.15

12 boxes of cereal- $21.90

24 pound bag of brown rice- $9.08

Bulk Canned Goods

24 cans of vegetables- $10.85

24 cans of soup- $10.85

24 cans of mixed fruit- $16.95

12 jars of jelly- $9.55

Bulk Produce

20 pound box of broccoli- $19.50

40 pound box of apples- $23.00

50 pound bag of potatoes- $13.00

30 pound box of carrots- $27.00

Bulk Protein Goods

12 jars of peanut butter- $13.87

28 cans of tuna fish- $26.50

12 2.5 pound packages of chicken- $50.70

30 dozen eggs- $29.63